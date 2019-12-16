No bomb found after threat leads to evacuation at Sarasota County Courthouse

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Courthouse was evacuated Monday after a bomb threat was received.
The sheriff’s office says all essential courthouse personnel and staff as well as civilians and around 200 potential jurors were removed from the courthouse as the agency’s Hazardous Devices Unit and K9 Unit conducted a sweep with help from the Sarasota Police K9 Unit.
Deputies swept the court administration building and, out of an abundance of caution, also swept the Terrace Building, Clerk of Court offices, Sarasota County Jail, and 2071 Ringling Blvd.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.
No further details are expected Monday.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.