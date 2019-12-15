Privateers Christmas Parade kicks off on Anna Maria Island

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - A little rain in the forecast didn’t stop the Anna Maria Island Privateers Christmas Parade on Saturday.
It kicked off at 10:00 a.m. at the Coquina North Boat Ramp.
This year’s route is backwards because of construction in Coquina Beach so instead of going from the City of Anna Maria to the beach.
The parade traveled from Coquina Beach North to the City of Anna Maria.
Immediately following the parade, there was a children’s Christmas party with Santa at City Pier Park in Anna Maria.
The Privateers are a non profit organization that promote activities to enrich children’s lives.
They hold various events throughout the year including a 4th of July parade.
“We want people to have as much fun at the Christmas parade, as they have at our 4th of July parade,” Jamie Vandeusen, Captain, Anna Maria Island Privateers said. “I want everybody to see the people on the island, we still have fun. No matter what, everyone still comes together and has a little bit of fun.”
Parade organizers say there are usually between 30 and 50 people who participate in the annual Christmas parade.
