Many gather on the Suncoast to honor fallen heroes on National Wreaths Across America Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday was National Wreaths Across America Day and here on the Suncoast many gathered to remember our fallen heroes during the holiday season.
The local branch of Wreaths Across America held a ceremony at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Saturday morning.
There were more than 14,000 wreaths on graves and they read the names of almost 22,000 veterans.
“It’s sad that a person dies twice, once when their last breath leaves their body and the second time when their names are never repeated or said again, so today we assured that all of our veterans’ names were read,” Meshia Richardson, Coordinator of Wreaths Across America Sarasota said.
Anyone who sponsors a wreath will get another one matched by wreaths across America for next year.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.