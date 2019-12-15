Cold Front On Its Way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The cold front is slowly making its way across the southeastern states with a low pressure center helping to draw in plenty of moisture around the front. This cold front will then move through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms across the the Suncoast. With the passage of the front, we can expect temperatures to drop 20 degrees with gusty winds and cooler and drier air moving through on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Highs should only reach around 65-67 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures will feel very cold with readings in the 40′s and 50′s. This upcoming weekend temperatures will ease up into the mid 70′s and then another low pressure system will be moving across the Gulf on Friday night and into Saturday bringing some showers for Saturday. Dry air moves in and starts to clear things up on Saturday night and Sunday. Models are not in very good agreement with the timing of this system, so stay tuned each day as we continue to bring you updated weather information.