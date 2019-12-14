Strong to severe storms possible Saturday morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Although the chance for severe weather is small it is still enough for concern here along the Suncoast. We will see several factors coming together at the right time to produce a few isolated thunderstorms and of these storms one or two could turn severe.
The timing of the strong storms will be during the overnight hours with the strongest projected to be here from 5 a.m. through 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
We could still see some showers and isolated thunderstorms before that time frame but the thinking is that the rough weather will be here a couple of hours before sunrise.
Now is a good time to remind everyone to download our free First Alert Weather app. This app is one I recommend not because it’s ours but because it alerts you to severe weather and potential dangers fast. On top of that The First Alert weather team can bring you 30 second video updates through the app to let you know of impending dangers. It’s like having a meteorologist at your disposal in the palm of your hand anytime severe weather threatens.
Most of the strong storms should clear the entire Suncoast by 9 a.m. or so. we could still see some passing showers up until 1 p.m .or so on Saturday.
The temperatures will be in the mid 70′s through the day and cool down Sunday morning into the mid to upper 50′s.
Sunday looks good with mostly sunny skies and cooler and drier air moving in. The high on Sunday 76 degrees with light winds out of the NE at 5-10 mph.
Monday expect mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees.
Tuesday another cold front moves in late in the day and brings a good chance for some more rain. The rain chance will stay elevated through Wednesday morning.
This front promises to bring in much cooler air with highs only in the mid to upper 60′s on Wednesday and Thursday.
