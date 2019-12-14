First Alert Weather: A stormy start to the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is up for the Suncoast until 11 AM. This means that the area is ripe for the formation of severe thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm is defined as a storm capable of producing one-inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour. In addition, these storms can produce downpours of rain and lots of lightning.
Storms will be moving in this morning near dawn and linger into the mid-morning as they sink south. By late morning the skies will clear and winds will pick up a bit. That will be the cold front moving past and lower humidity air will move in. The rest of the weekend should be very nice with cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine. The next chance of rain will come Tuesday into Wednesday.
