A Chill Before the Big Chill

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -DISCUSSION... A cold front is pushing to the south and cooler weather is moving in behind it.. Winds will be turning to the NE overnight as the front continues to push south and high pressure builds in behind it. Strong winds will keep the Rip Current risk in place through tonight.. High pressure will be moving across the Gulf and over to the east coast of florida. Tuesday night another front moves in and this one promises to bring in much cooler and dry air behind it. Temperatures will drop about 20 degrees behind this front with highs only reaching into the mid to upper 60s for Wednesday afternoon, and lows in the mid 40s and 50′s Wednesday night. Wednesday, we will see showers and a few thunderstorms across the area. Cooler and drier high pressure then build into the area behind the front for Wednesday/Wednesday night along with some gusty winds mainly along the coast. Conditions will slowly moderate under high pressure through the end of the week. Another low pressure system will be possible Saturday, bringing showers and a few storms.