Agape sending goods and gifts on Christmas Relief Flight to the Bahamas

“We have to help them, and one of the ways we do that through these encouragement trips to say to them that we have not forgotten about them, and that we here in the USA will not forget about our neighbors to the South,” Allen Spear, CEO of Agape Flights said. “It is so important to the Bahamian people that they know that we love them, and that we are going to stand with them and help them through the end of this.”