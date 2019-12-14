Agape sending goods and gifts on Christmas Relief Flight to the Bahamas

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Agape flights has sent 40 relief flights with close to 300,000 pounds of food and emergency supplies to the people of the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian. But a flight heading out there today is a bit different.
This week’s third flight is being called the Christmas relief flight where kids will be gifted with toys and holiday meals will be given to families in Freeport and Marsh Harbor.
There’s canned ham, yams and other delicious items all donated by the St .Armand’s Key Lutheran Church Foundation. And then next week, they’ll be taking an additional flight full of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that they say kids on the Abacos Islands have been requesting.
This is just another way to show them that we know their struggles are far from over and that devastation is still very present on the Islands.
“We have to help them, and one of the ways we do that through these encouragement trips to say to them that we have not forgotten about them, and that we here in the USA will not forget about our neighbors to the South,” Allen Spear, CEO of Agape Flights said. “It is so important to the Bahamian people that they know that we love them, and that we are going to stand with them and help them through the end of this.”
January will begin Phase 2 of the relief efforts, where the crew will be working with local churches to help rebuild and restore.
