Troopers: Motorcyclist injured when car pulls out in front of him

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was critically injured Friday after troopers say a car pulled into his path.
Around 7:15am, troopers say 50-year-old William Johnson of Port Charlotte was turning left out of the Walmart parking lot on South Tamiami Trail in Venice when he pulled in front of a motorcycle traveling east.
The motorcyclist, 73-year-old Richard Higgins of Englewood, laid his motorcycle on its side and it collided with the right rear tire of Johnson's vehicle.
Higgins was critically injured and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, though troopers say his injuries are non-life threatening.
Johnson was unhurt and cited for failing to yield the right of way, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license (unknowingly).
