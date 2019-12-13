Storm system to develop in the Gulf on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for some changes as a storm system develops in the NE Gulf of Mexico and moves toward Georgia. This system will swing a cold front our way late Friday and early Saturday.
Expect some pre-frontal showers and storms late Friday afternoon and early evening. The actual front will move through Saturday morning and bring another round of showers. Temperatures will not drop all that much behind the front as this cold front will originate in the Gulf as opposed to the arctic.
Some of the storms that develop late Friday into Friday night may be strong at times but at this time not expecting anything too severe.
We will see winds pick up briefly through Saturday morning and then laying down as the sunsets on Saturday. This should make for fairly good weather for the Holiday boat parades both in Sarasota bay and the Manatee river Saturday night.
Look for mostly fair skies overnight on Saturday and Sunday morning followed by mostly sunny skies for Sunday with a high in the mid to upper 70′s.
Monday expect a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80′s.
Tuesday another stronger cold front will slide through the Suncoast and bring a good chance for rain and also some much colder air on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
