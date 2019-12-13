Sick, disabled children walk into winter wonderland and meet Santa on the Suncoast

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Face painting, decorations, performers, food and movies. It may look like an ordinary Christmas celebration, but in this case, it’s extra special.
“It’s a wonderful blessing to them. They ask every year, ‘Do we get to go? Do we get to go?’” said Zena Langdon.
The 34th Annual Flight to the North Pole, held at FELD Entertainment this year, invites families who have children with terminal illnesses and disabilities to come out, celebrate the holiday and meet Santa.
“We are blessed that the community of the sheriff’s department does so much for our children," said. Langdon
The Langdon family was among those of around 150 children invited to this year’s event, which moved to FELD Entertainment due to construction at the fire station.
“FELD stepped up and they have far exceeded what we even expected. A lot of kids in our community that will be walking in here to see this fantasy wonderland,” said Randy Warren, PIO for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
“This is so amazing this year. The kid’s walked in and all of them, their eyes got real big and they opened their mouths real big and they were just like, ‘This is really neat!’” added Langdon
But the best part of all? Like you didn't know - seeing Santa of course! And this year, Santa had a special sleigh!
“Of course they’ll meet with Santa Claus. And each kid will walk out of here with a large bag full of gifts, not just for the kid but for the family. Things that were on their list. These are families that have a lot of very serious issues going on. And we’re just happy that we’ve been able to partner with the charity Flight to the North Pole all these years. And for us to be a part of it, it just really touches your heart," said Warren.
