Severe weather risk as two lines of storms approach the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mostly cloudy skies will bring increasing rain chances later in the day and into the evening with the potential for severe weather.
The chances for showers will spike twice in 24 hours as two lines of storms approach the Suncoast. The first line will get close to the coast by late afternoon or early evening and linger into the first few hours of evening darkness. These storms will tend to weaken as the storms move onshore, but could produce drive-time rain.
Worried about severe weather? Download the ABC7 Weather app. It will alert you when severe weather is nearby and you’ll also get personal weather alerts from our meteorologists!
The second line of storms will approach during the predawn hours of Saturday. This line will produce stronger storms and there is a small chance that some could be strong to severe with gusty winds and downpours.
The line of storms will move past quickly and the second half of the day will clear. Dry air will move in with a breezy wind and there will be clear overnight skies, which will be good for the holiday boat parades in Sarasota Bay and the Manatee River Saturday night.
Sunday will be nice with lots of sun and mild, low humidity afternoon temperatures. Monday expect a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday another stronger cold front will slide through the Suncoast and bring a good chance for rain and also some much colder air on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.