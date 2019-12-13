Many voicing their concerns over controversial redistricting map, hold protest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A day after a lawsuit was filed in the federal courts to stop Sarasota County Commissioners from redistricting Sarasota County, many residents went out to the streets to make their voices heard.
“I don’t think it’s right,” said Sarasota County resident Sharon Howard.
It’s a concern many Sarasota County residents have, like Howard. While she’s only been living here for three years, she can’t wrap her head on what’s happening in the place she now calls home.
“It just seems very unfair, that’s why it’s one of the reasons I’m here,” she said.
Just like her, dozens of residents headed out to Philippi Estate Park, to get their message across with signs, steps away from where county commissioners were meeting on Friday.
Last month. commissioners approved a map with new boundary lines moving Newtown from district 1, who votes in 2020 to district 2, who votes in 2022.
Some residents saying it’s unjust.
“It’s totally unethical, it’s blatant, and racist,” said Valerie Buchand, President of Newtown Nation.
So they lined up alongside Tamiami Trail, and held a rally in the park. However, they say their fight continues, but they feel…
“Frustration of being disrespected by our representatives, disrespected by the process, our vote, our presence, just disrespected our being,” said Fredd Atkins, former Sarasota Mayor.
“This new proposal of redistricting is going to affect a lot of the Hispanic population,” said Elvira Sanchez-Blake, President of the Sarasota County Hispanic Caucus.
They hope a lawsuit can change that.
“We’re going to go to the courts, but we’re also going to show up at some of the meetings, we’re still going to register people to vote,” said Atkins.
ABC7 reached out to County Commission for comment on the recently filed lawsuit. They say they can’t comment on active or pending litigation.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.