Manatee County Commission introduce new restrictions to massage parlors

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioners are working with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to crack down on illegal massage parlors. Now county commission is working to enforce tougher rules at these businesses.
According to county officials, they know of about 12 illegal massage parlors.
“We have to make sure that the people that are employed here, are employed by legitimate businesses,” said Commissioner for District 4 Misty Servia.
She says she’s been working for years to crack down on prostitution houses posing as massage parlors.
Recently, county commission added stricter rules that will prevent any sexual contact between massage therapists and customers.
These include not having beds, mattresses or futons. Only sofas will be allowed in the waiting room. Also employees must be completely clothed. Plus rooms cannot have locked doors.
“They’re not allowed to have opaque paint, or curtains on the front window, just like any legitimate massage business would look,” said Servia.
This comes as deputies busted many parlors located in the county for prostitution, money laundering and many other charges.
These new regulations could go into effect by early next year.
