Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions have been eliminated from the playoff picture, putting their team goals out of reach. Players on both teams will still have plenty to play for at Ford Field and over the last two games of the season. Everyone on the field will likely be motivated to perform well to stay under contract or to earn a new deal. Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston is in the final year of the contract he signed as the No. 1 pick overall in 2015.