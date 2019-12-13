Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There was a time when the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants were among the NFL's top teams. Not anymore. The teams are only in contention for a very high pick in the draft this spring. The Giants enter Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium with a 2-11 record. They are riding a nine-game losing streak, matching a franchise record. The Dolphins have a 3-10 mark, They opened the season with seven straight losses and this is the first time they are facing a team with a worse record.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The playoffs are no longer a realistic option for the Raiders heading into their final game in Oakland before moving to Las Vegas. That makes the regular-season home finale at the Coliseum against the Jacksonville Jaguars a mostly nostalgic affair. There will be plenty of emotion to go around, especially for the many Raiders players and coaches who have become entrenched in the Bay Area during their years here.
DETROIT (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions have been eliminated from the playoff picture, putting their team goals out of reach. Players on both teams will still have plenty to play for at Ford Field and over the last two games of the season. Everyone on the field will likely be motivated to perform well to stay under contract or to earn a new deal. Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston is in the final year of the contract he signed as the No. 1 pick overall in 2015.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Devon Toews and Mathew Barzal had power-plays goals in a 3:51 span early in the second period and Thomas Greiss made 32 saves to help the New York Islanders beat the Florida Panthers 3-1. The Islanders swept the three-game, regular-season series with the Panthers for the first time since 2013. Anders Lee added an empty-net goal for New York, Mike Hoffman scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves.
MIAMI (AP) — Dion Waiters has been suspended once again by the Miami Heat. It is Waiters’ third suspension this season for conduct detrimental to the team. His most recent suspension will last until at least Dec. 23. It’ll cost him another $500,000 in salary and means he’s lost more than $1.4 million already this season.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos had two goals to extend his recent tear and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the suddenly slumping Boston Bruins 3-2. Stamkos has scored six times during a four-game goal streak. Tampa Bay, which had dropped four of five at home, also got a goal from Brayden Point. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves for the win. Patrice Bergeron and John Moore scored for the Bruins, who have lost four straight in regulation and five in a row overall.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former NBA player Ronald Glen Davis has avoided jail time after pleading no contest to a charge he attacked a man outside a Los Angeles-area nightclub last year. Davis was accused of throwing the victim into a wall during an altercation in West Hollywood. He is required to complete 320 hours of community labor over the next year as part of a plea agreement. The battery count will be reduced to a misdemeanor if he meets the community service condition and breaks no other laws. Davis played for the Boston Celtics, the Orlando Magic and the LA Clippers.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dwight Howard has never averaged fewer points or rebounds. That doesn't mean his role with the Los Angeles Lakers is a small one. Howard is thriving in his second act with the NBA-leading Lakers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the stars and Howard is coming off the bench. But he's carved out a niche and is enjoying the latest turn in his sometimes-tumultuous career.