Semi overturns on I-75 North, blocking lanes and snarling morning commute

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many drivers were stuck in traffic for hours Thursday morning after a semi overturned on I-75 North.
It happened around 7:30am near State Road 70 (milemarker 217). We do not have information at this time on the cause of the accident or any possible injuries, but a semi overturned, blocking the center and left lane.
Though traffic was able to squeeze past the crash on the right hand side, it was slow moving. A wrecker was brought in to flip the truck back upright and remove it from the scene. Shortly after 9:30am, the roadway began to re-open and around 15 minutes later the scene was clear.
The video with this story shows the process of righting the semi and removing it from the scene. It covers a span of around 45 minutes, but was speed up by 4000 percent to show the entire process in around a minute’s time.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.
