Report concludes no wrongdoing in incident where Venice Police officer fired weapon during arrest of 24-year-old man

Photos from the scene show a heavily damaged lattice fence, where the officer says Hamilton charged through it. The resident of the home the bullet struck reported hearing “put your hands up” and then a scuffle where the “noise level went way up, very loud” before hearing a bang when the shot was fired, according to the report, which is consistent with what the officer says took place. The bullet ricocheted off the concrete patio, entering the sliding glass door inches above the ground, which the report says indicates the officer was lowering his weapon when the discharge took place as he described.