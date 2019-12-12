Police searching for man who robbed McDonald’s in Sarasota, fled on bicycle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are searching for the man who robbed a fast food restaurant in Sarasota then fled on a bicycle.
Wednesday afternoon at the McDonald’s at Beneva and Fruitville, the man walked into the store and after the robbery fled on a bike. No one was injured.
The driveway to McDonald’s was blocked by crime scene tape and police vehicles for hours as officers looked for evidence.
Thursday morning, police released images of the suspect. If you recognize him, call 941-263-6827 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.