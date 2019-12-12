Police arrest man accused of robbing McDonald’s in Sarasota, fleeing on bicycle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police say they have arrested the man who robbed a McDonald’s on Fruitville Road at Beneva in Sarasota.
Wednesday around 2:30pm, police say 28-year-old Montez Lamarr Diegert of Manatee County approached the fast food restaurant and after first trying to enter through a door that leads to the play area, which is locked, walked through the main entrance.
After briefly hanging out in the lobby, police say Diegert approached an employee at a register, handing the employee a note that said, “Give me the $ or I open fire $$$!” Afterwards, police say Diegert put his hand under his shirt, using his hand in the shape of a gun to imply he had a weapon.
Police say Diegert took the cash - $162 - and fled on a bicycle. No one was injured.
Police released surveillance images of the suspect and say between evidence collected at the scene, including fingerprints left on a glass door, and mug shots from former arrests enabled them to identify the suspect as Diegert.
Diegert was arrested around 9:30am Friday and charged with one felony count of robbery. He’s being held on $75,000 bond.
Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call detectives at 941-263-682.
