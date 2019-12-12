Motorcyclist killed in crash that shut down I-75 South identified

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is dead and four people were taken as trauma alerts to the hospital following an accident on I-75 South Wednesday night.
The crash happened around 7:30pm at Fruitville Road and I-75 South (milemarker 210) and involved a semi and five motorcycles.
Troopers say the five motorcycles were in the outside lane and the semi was in the center lane when one of the motorcyclists, 56-year-old David Boland of Englewood, lost control.
Boland was separated from his motorcycle and struck by the semi. The four other motorcyclists he was with then lost control and fell off their bikes.
Boland was pronounced dead at the scene. The four other motorcyclists, including 55-year-old Roger Moore of Sarasota, 40-year-old Michael Houck of Sarasota, 51-year-old Donald Kidwell of Venice, and 50-year-old David Mashia of Venice, were all taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as trauma alerts with serious injuries.
The roadway was shut down as Florida Highway Patrol investigated and wasn’t fully re-opened until just before 3am.
If you have any information on this crash, you can call Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.
