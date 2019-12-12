I-75 shut down following major traffic crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A multi-vehicle crash at Fruitville Road and I-75 causing delays Wednesday night.
Florida Highway Patrol says a semi-truck and seven motorcycles were involved in the incident.
Troopers say there is one fatality and three trauma alerts that are being taken to an area hospital.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says southbound lanes of I-75 at Fruitville Rd. are closed and emergency personnel are on scene.
The public is being advised to avoid this area due to traffic congestion.
This is a developing story and we will continue to keep you updated on air and online.
