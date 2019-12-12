Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James had 25 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 96-87. Anthony Davis had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who have won 13 of 14. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 points for Los Angeles. Jonathan Isaac led Orlando with 19 points. Evan Fournier had 18 and Aaron Gordon finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick has a chance to lead the Miami Dolphins in rushing this season. That isn’t good. The Dolphins’ 3-10 record is no surprise. But despite a roster thin on talent they figured their most productive rusher would be someone other than a 37-year-old quarterback who acknowledges he’s no great shakes in the open field. Fitzpatrick says he has the same moves he has on the dance floor which is why he doesn't dance at weddings. His 186 yards rushing leave him 15 yards behind team leader Mark Walton, who was released last month.
UNDATED (AP) — Florida Atlantic has hired Willie Taggart to be its new football coach. Taggart is replacing Lane Kiffin. Taggart was hired by FAU on Wednesday, a week before the early signing day and only four days after Kiffin left the Owls for Mississippi. FAU will be Taggart's fourth school in less than four years. He was fired earlier this fall from Florida State. He was at South Florida from 2013 through 2016 before going to Oregon in 2017 and then Florida State.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dwight Howard has never averaged fewer points or rebounds. That doesn't mean his role with the Los Angeles Lakers is a small one. Howard is thriving in his second act with the NBA-leading Lakers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the stars and Howard is coming off the bench. But he's carved out a niche and is enjoying the latest turn in his sometimes-tumultuous career.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall finds it amusing his Cavaliers have been designated the home team in the Orange Bowl. They're playing Florida, which ensures most of the crowd on Dec. 30 will be cheering for the “visitors." Florida coach Dan Mullen stresses what the teams have in common, saying “there’s going to be a lot of orange and blue" in the stadium. The two coaches appeared Wednesday at a kickoff event for the matchup. Both said the berth will help their program and specifically recruiting, especially in talent-rich South Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed veteran linebacker Preston Brown off waivers from Oakland and placed rookie linebacker Quincy Williams on injured reserve. Jacksonville plays at Oakland on Sunday. Brown has spent time with the Raiders, Cincinnati and Buffalo. He was a third-round draft pick in 2014 and played his rookie year under current Jaguars coach Doug Marrone. Brown is the third player Jacksonville added to its active roster this week. The team signed rookie linebacker Dakota Allen off the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad and rookie center Tyler Gauthier off New England’s practice squad.