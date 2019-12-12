First Alert Weather: Cloudy but dry with rain on the way late tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Depending on how you analyze the weather charts, a cold front is stuck just over us or just to our south today. That will bring plenty of clouds our way but not much of a rain chance. We will have a breezy wind with gusts and, for the first half of the day, high profile vehicles could be buffeted about. There will be sunshine peaking through the clouds and enough heating to bring our highs into the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Inland locations have a small chance for a fast patch of drizzle in the second half of the day. No fog today.