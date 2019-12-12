FDOT holds public hearing on Siesta Key regarding proposed transfer of roads

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - A large group of residents turning out Wednesday night on Siesta Key for a public hearing hosted by the Florida Department of Transportation.
It’s regarding a proposed transfer of popular roads on Siesta Key from state control to Sarasota County control. The roads that would be included in this are parts of Stickney Point Road, Midnight Pass Road, Higel Avenue and Siesta Drive.
FDOT taking input from residents. If all goes according to plan, Sarasota County would assume responsibility of the Siesta Key roads next fall and they would be responsible for maintenance of the roads by the Spring of 2021.
