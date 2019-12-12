Check your freezers! Frozen breakfast burritos recalled

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Check your freezers!
Ruiz Foods is recalling approximately 55,013 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos with eggs, sausage, and cheese that may be contaminated with pieces of plastic.
The burritos were produced on October 15, 2019 and sold in 3.38-lb value packs with 12 individually-wrapped “EL MONTEREY Signature BURRITO EGG, SAUSAGE & CHEESE” burritos with a “Best if Used By” date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288.
The products being recalled have an establishment number “EST 45694” printed on the value pack bag and the individual wrappings, next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
There have been no reports of any injuries, but you should either throw them away or return them to the place you bought them from.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ruiz Foods Consumer Line at 800-772-6474.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.