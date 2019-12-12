Chances of rain go up as the weekend approaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak frontal boundary will be draped over the Suncoast which will bring occasional cloudiness throughout the day on Thursday.
The rain chance is only 10% for Thursday and bouncing up to 20% on Friday. Temperatures will remain well above average on Thursday with highs in the upper 70′s to near 80.
Friday look for variable cloudiness and slightly cooler weather with a high of 76 degrees.
Friday night another front approaches and brings a good chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorms through Saturday early afternoon. The rain chance is at 50% until 2 p.m on Saturday and then it clears out in time for the Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade.
The high on Saturday will top out at 78 and cool down on Sunday morning to 58 degrees.
Sunday looks good with sunny skies returning and a high of 77. The next big front will move in on Tuesday and bring a good chance for rainfall. Much cooler weather will move in on Wednesday with a high of only 68.
