Suspect who used credit card stolen from vehicle sought by police

Suspect sought who used credit card stolen from a vehicle in North Port. (Source: North Port Police)
By ABC7 Staff | December 11, 2019 at 4:51 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 4:51 PM

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - If you needed one more reminder, let this story serve as it.

Police in North Port say, “Grinches live amongst us.” The suspect seen in these photos used a credit card that was stolen from a vehicle at the Wal-Mart Superstore. Now police are hoping you recognize him.

If you have any info, call detectives at 941-429-7321.

And police remind you to “Please double check to make sure your vehicles are locked and all valuables are taken inside this holiday season.”

