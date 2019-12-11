Suspect who used credit card stolen from vehicle sought by police

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - If you needed one more reminder, let this story serve as it.
Police in North Port say, “Grinches live amongst us.” The suspect seen in these photos used a credit card that was stolen from a vehicle at the Wal-Mart Superstore. Now police are hoping you recognize him.
If you have any info, call detectives at 941-429-7321.
And police remind you to “Please double check to make sure your vehicles are locked and all valuables are taken inside this holiday season.”
