Sheriff’s office releases body cam footage to refute Florida man’s account of “unlawful” traffic stop

DeSOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - When a Florida man took to Facebook to complain about a traffic stop where he was cited by a deputy, the sheriff’s office didn’t hesitate to weigh in and refute the man’s claims, releasing body camera footage to back up their account.
In a post to a Facebook group, Brock Kalmes wrote he was stopped for "no reason" Tuesday after being followed for "almost 3 miles" by a narcotics deputy with the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office. Kalmes wrote he was cited for passing in a no passing zone but says it "never happened."
Kalmes writes he called the deputy’s supervisor, who was “incredibly rude,” and she told him he could “take it to court if I didn’t like it.” Kalmes goes on to claim the deputy was looking for drugs and says when the deputy “couldn’t find drugs...he charged me with a crime I didn’t commit.”
The sheriff's office says there's just one problem with Kalmes account - it's entirely false.
In body camera footage released by the sheriff's office, you can see the deputy walk up to Kalmes' vehicle and ask for his license and registration. Kalmes immediately states he doesn't have either because he had just stopped for gas, only to discover he had forgotten his wallet at home, which was a short distance down the road from where he was stopped.
The deputy explains to Kalmes that he was stopped for speeding, going 78mph in a 55mph zone, and for passing vehicles on a double yellow line.
Kalmes responds, "I was aggravated. I'm not used to leaving my wallet. I stopped and got gas, got out of the store to get gas, and don't have my wallet."
After taking his identifying information, Kalmes offers to go the short distance to his home and retrieve his wallet. The deputy tells him it’s okay and gets the vehicle’s registration, a few additional details and then returns to his vehicle to write a citation for Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device.
The sheriff's office says the deputy was "feeling generous this holiday season" and only cited Kalmes for a single violation - failing to obey a speed limit sign, which carries a penalty of a $163 fine and 3 points on your license. The deputy could have cited Kalmes for speeding for driving 23mph over the speed limit, which carries a penalty of $278 and 4 points on your license; passing in a no passing zone, which carries a penalty of $163 and 3 points on your license; driving without your driver license in your possession, which carries a penalty of $113; and failure to provide proof of insurance, which carries a penalty of $113.
The body camera video shows the deputy's next interaction with Kalmes, where he hands over the citation. The deputy explains what the citation is for and what Kalmes could have faced.
Kalmes responds by arguing he was close to his house. He also argues that other people speed down the roadway and aren't cited, saying, "Nobody ever patrols this road. This is the first time I've seen somebody."
When the deputy says he patrols the roadway, Kalmes says the deputy doesn't and is clearly agitated over the citation. Their interaction ends with Kalmes asking who the deputy's father is and saying he wishes the deputy's dad had pulled him over instead.
The deputy responds by saying, "All right. Have a good one. Be careful," then walks back to his vehicle.
The sheriff's office says, "As you can see, Mr. Kalmes is very unhappy with the substantial break he was given today. At no time was a vehicle search or narcotics mentioned throughout the course of the traffic stop."
They added, “DeSoto, we don’t conduct traffic enforcement to ruin your day or your driving record. We care about the safety of our community. Road/safety signs are in place for a reason… please abide by them and this will not only help KEEP THE COMMUNITY SAFE and PREVENT ACCIDENTS, but it will also keep you from receiving citations.”
