Sheriff’s office releases body cam footage to refute Florida man’s account of “unlawful” traffic stop

The sheriff's office says the deputy was "feeling generous this holiday season" and only cited Kalmes for a single violation - failing to obey a speed limit sign, which carries a penalty of a $163 fine and 3 points on your license. The deputy could have cited Kalmes for speeding for driving 23mph over the speed limit, which carries a penalty of $278 and 4 points on your license; passing in a no passing zone, which carries a penalty of $163 and 3 points on your license; driving without your driver license in your possession, which carries a penalty of $113; and failure to provide proof of insurance, which carries a penalty of $113.