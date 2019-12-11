Rightful owner sought after cremated remains found in backyard of Manatee County home

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The sheriff’s office in Manatee County is looking for help identifying the owner of cremated remains found at a home in Bradenton.
Around 11:30am on December 6, the caretaker of a home at 1012 50th Avenue Drive West in Bradenton was mowing the lawn when he saw a weathered cardboard box along the back fence of the property.
The box was marked “Cremated Remains” and addressed to Anna M. Bahr in care of Olthof Funeral Home in Elmira, New York. Inside the box, the caretaker found a certificate that says the remains are that of Bahr, who died at age 91 on October 8, 2008 of natural causes and the cremation took place on October 12, 2008.
What’s unclear is who took ownership of the ashes afterwards. The sheriff’s office says it’s unknown who last had possession of the ashes, how they ended up on the property or how long they had been there. No other items were found and the remains are being held as the investigation continues.
They’re asking for help finding the rightful owner. If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
