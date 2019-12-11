Police recover body of diver who went missing off Longboat Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have recovered the body of a diver who went missing off Longboat Key.
Police say the family of the diver, a 56-year-old man with 33 years of diving experience, reported him missing Tuesday night. Wednesday morning, the family found the diver’s vehicle at the New Pass Bait Shop on Longboat Key.
The search started around 7am Wednesday morning and police say, based on the tide, they needed to search a large area. Police launched two boats and their dive team in the water with Longboat Key Police providing their boat to help.
Police say they had hoped to find the diver by the bridge, but did not have any results. After expanding their search area, the diver’s body was located around 10am in the Gulf of Mexico.
The diver’s body was brought to the 10th Street boat ramp.
The investigation continues.
