Police identify diver whose body was recovered after he went missing off Longboat Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have recovered the body of a diver who went missing off Longboat Key.
Police say the family of the diver, 56-year-old Hieu Chi Trinh of Manatee County, reported him missing Tuesday night in Manatee County. Wednesday morning, his family found Chi Trinh’s vehicle at the New Pass Grill and Bait Shop and Sarasota Police became involved in the search.
Police say Chi Trinh had 33 years of diving experience and they believe he was diving alone for stone crab claws under the New Pass Bridge.
The search started around 7am Wednesday morning and police say, based on the tide, they needed to search a large area. Police launched two boats and their dive team in the water and received help from Longboat Key Police, Venice Police, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Coast Guard and Fish and Wildlife Conservation.
Police say they had hoped to find Chi Trinh by the bridge, but did not have any results. After expanding their search area, his body was located around 10am in the Gulf of Mexico, west of New Pass Bridge.
Chi Trinh’s body was brought to the 10th Street boat ramp. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his cause of death and the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call 941-263-6836.
