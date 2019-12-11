More kids are developing Prediabetes, here’s why

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that one fifth of adolescents in the U.S. have Prediabetes.
Prediabetes is when a person has elevated blood sugar levels, but it’s not high enough to be considered Diabetes.
Linh Gordon, who is a RN and Certified Diabetes Educator with Sarasota Memorial Hospital, said more kids are developing Prediabetes due to poor diets and lack of physical activity.
Gordon recommends kids get at least 150 minutes of exercise a week, which is about 20 minutes a day. She also recommends people to create healthier eating habits, incorporating more fruits and vegetables into their diet.
“Sugar doesn’t really cause Diabetes. Basically, it’s an excess of calories in general and I think people just assume that added sugar is the culprit. But, there are many other things in our diet that are not helping us. Including added sugars, fats, a lot of fried foods and junk food in general. So we just need to clean it up and have a lot more natural fruits and veggies and a little more plant based and a little more, you know the healthier version,” Gordon said.
Children who have Prediabetes have an increased chance of developing Diabetes, Heart Disease, and other conditions down the line. Sarasota Memorial Hospital offers classes to help people manage their disease through their diet, click here for more information.
