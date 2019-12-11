Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Miami scored 22 straight points down the stretch to beat Atlanta 135-121 in overtime. The Heat scored the first 16 points of the extra session. Duncan Robinson tied a Heat record with 10 3-pointers. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each had triple-doubles. Kendrick Nunn led the Heat with 36 points, one off the team's rookie record. It was Atlanta guard Vince Carter's 1,500th game. But the Hawks wasted a six-point lead in the last minute of regulation. De'Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 28 points.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn scored to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Florida Panthers 2-1. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots for Tampa Bay.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Clemson has once again dominated the Associated Press All-Athletic Coast Conference teams. The playoff-bound Tigers swept the offensive and defensive player of the year awards and placed 12 players on the two teams. Running back Travis Etienne was a repeat selection as offensive player of the year while teammate Isaiah Simmons is the defensive player of the year. The coach of the year is Louisville's Scott Satterfield and North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is the newcomer of the year. The awards were voted upon by 14 sports writers who cover the conference.
UNDATED (AP) — There are five remaining teams in college basketball that are unbeaten, and four that remain winless. The list of the unbeatens was trimmed even more Tuesday night, when Louisville, Maryland and Butler lost. That leaves Ohio State, Auburn, San Diego State, Duquesne and Liberty as the remaining teams without a defeat. The teams still trying for their first victory are Houston Baptist, Florida A&M, Kennesaw State and Central Connecticut. Louisville lost to Texas Tech, Maryland lost to Penn State and Butler fell to Baylor in a wild night Tuesday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Former Memphis football coach Mike Norvell says he won’t coach the Tigers in the Cotton Bowl now that he’s taken the Florida State job. Norvell announced the decision in a letter to Memphis fans. The 15th-ranked Tigers (12-1) face No. 13 Penn State (10-2) on Dec. 28 in Arlington, Texas. Norvell led Memphis to an American Athletic Conference championship with a victory over Cincinnati on Saturday. He held his introductory news conference at Florida State one day later. Memphis has named Ryan Silverfield its interim head coach while it searches for Norvell's permanent replacement.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ceasar DeJesus and Collin Smith scored 14 points apiece as Central Florida topped Green Bay 79-66 on Tuesday night to winb its fourth straight. Frank Bertz added 11 points for the Knights (7-2), while Darin Green Jr. and Dre Fuller Jr. each had 10. Amari Davis had 25 points for the Phoenix (3-7).