First Alert Weather: A foggy start to a cloudy day and two big sky events

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A very weak cold front is slowly moving south into central Florida. In advance of the front, the air is humid and fog will form. Some of the fog will be thick and reduce visibilities to dangerous levels. The fog will lift by early morning but clouds will linger and fog over waters may last a bit longer. The muggy will continue into the afternoon when the front will sink south. The cold front will stall near Fort Myers and bring unsettled weather for several days. The front will not lower our temperatures or reduce the humidity that much, until Saturday when a low-pressure area will finally bring drier air.