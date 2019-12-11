Cold front to bring changes to Suncoast on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wow what a warm day it was on Tuesday with a high of 84 degrees at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport. That was just 2 degrees shy of the record for the day set back in 1917.
Tomorrow we will again warm into the 80′s prior to the arrival of a weak cold front. Look for some patchy fog once again to start the day followed by an increase in cloudiness in advance of the weak cold front.
The rain chance is at 20% in the morning followed by a 30% chance in the afternoon. The showers will be scattered with a small risk of an isolated thunderstorm or two. The front will move through during the afternoon and then our winds will pick up out of the NNE at 10-15 mph.
Temperatures will only cool slightly on Thursday and winds will be up just a bit as well. The low on Thursday will be in the low to mid 60′s with variable cloudiness and only a 20% chance for showers.
Friday another front starts to approach and the rain chance bounces up to 30% chance for scattered showers. We will see variable cloudiness throughout the day with a much better chance for rainfall Friday night and Saturday morning. The rain chance goes to 50% for that time frame.
The rain chance will be at 30% on Saturday early afternoon and then skies clear and it turns breezy in the late afternoon. The high on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70′s. The weather should be ok for the Holiday Boat Parade on Sarasota Bay later that evening.
Sunday skies will be mostly sunny as high pressure builds in and it will be a bit cooler with a low of 58 to start the day and then highs will be closer to seasonal averages around 75 degrees.
The next cold front will be arriving Tuesday of next week.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.