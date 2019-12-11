Bobcats Found Dead in North Port With Plastic Around Their Necks

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A shocking discovery was made by a family over the weekend - a dead bobcat on the side of the road. What’s worse is that this bobcat was found with what seemed like plastic wrapped around its neck.
The bobcat was found on Saturday off of Price Boulevard, a very busy road and pretty far away from open land. It was still there on Tuesday night because there is no specific organization assigned to pick up dead wildlife.
The North Port Sun is now reporting that they have received calls about two other bobcats found dead with the same plastic around their necks. One off of U.S. 41 near Harbor Isles, and another on U.S.41 and River Road near West Villages. This, of course, raising a lot of questions that FWC is trying to answer. How did these animals get that stuck around their neck? And did this plastic kill them?
We spoke to the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida, and they tell us although they are unsure how this happened, they are rescuing many animals with plastic or foreign objects on them, and that over development has a lot to do with it.
“It is very sad. We take these calls every single week, and the best thing we try to let people know is to clean up after yourselves, be aware of your environment, have a neighborhood program where they are cleaning up the ditches and the roadways, keep it clean for the animals and for us, and take your garbage out the morning of,” Pamela DeFouw, explained.
If you do happen to see any animal with plastic or foreign objects on them, call the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida or the Florida Fish and Wildlife.
