Weather Changes as Cold Front Makes An Entrance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -As the cold front slowly gets closer to us, we will see our weather begin to deteriorate on Wednesday with increasing clouds and a better chance of rain. Rain chances will increase each day in advance of the cold front. We will see 30% - 50% chances through Saturday morning. The cold front moves through on Saturday and by the evening hours will be clear of the Suncoast. We will see some cooler, drier air move through behind the front and Sunday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70′s. Boaters can expect winds out of the SE from 10-15 knots today. Seas 1-2 feet with a light chop on the Bay and inland waters.