Warm breezes with little chance for rain this work week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The winds of change are upon us as southerly winds will keep temperatures well above average through Saturday. A weak cold front fades away near by on Thursday and then another moves in on Saturday.
The second cold front will bring some changes with a better chance for some scattered showers Friday night and Saturday morning. This front will bring some slightly cooler air on Sunday.
Until then we will see another beautiful day on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and a high around 80 degrees and winds out of the SE at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday expect a slight increase in cloudiness as the weak cold front approaches and only a 20% chance for a few showers. This front should not have a huge impact on our weather. Temperatures will remain above average with highs on Weds. through Friday in the upper 70′s. Typically the high reaches 74 degrees this time of year.
Thursday we have a 30% chance for a passing shower or two otherwise look for variable cloudiness and a high of 79 degrees.
The rain chance will stay at 30% on Friday as the front hangs near-by. This will bring some clouds now and again along with a few showers. The rain chance increases on Friday night and into Saturday morning as the rain chance stays at 40%.
Saturday expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the morning with some clear in the evening. Winds will eventually switch around to the NW at 5-10 mph and bring in some slightly cooler air for Sunday.
Sunday expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70′s.
