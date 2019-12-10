Victim identified in fatal accident involving 5 vehicles that closed southbound U.S. 301

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All southbound lanes were blocked on US 301 in Bradenton near 63rd Avenue East for several hours Tuesday following a five-vehicle accident that left one person dead.
The accident happened shortly before 10am on Tuesday. Troopers tell ABC7 that 38-year-old Nathan Taylor of Sarasota was driving a 2001 Ford van, approaching 63rd Avenue East, and did not see traffic slowing.
Taylor hit a 1997 Chevy 1500 driven by 40-year-old Rosalinda Santana of Bradenton, whose vehicle then collided with a 2000 Toyota, which hit a 2010 Ford Mustang, which then hit a 2019 Dodge Ram.
Santana was killed in the collision. Her passenger, 44-year-old Juanita Rosario of Bradenton, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Blake Medical Center.
The driver of the Toyota, 35-year-old Brittany Brochard of St. Petersburg, was seriously injured and also taken to Blake Medical Center.
Taylor and the drivers of the Mustang and Ram suffered minor injuries. All refused transport to the hospital.
The roadway remained closed between State Road 70 and 63rd Avenue East until around 2:30pm as troopers conducted an investigation into the accident.
Following their investigation, Taylor was issued a citation for careless driving.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.
