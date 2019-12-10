One person injured, taken to hospital in domestic violence-related shooting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person was injured and had to be taken to the hospital following a domestic violence-related shooting in Sarasota Monday night.
The sheriff’s office says it happened around 8:30pm on the 1100 block of Shallow Run Road. Details about the shooting have not been released, including the nature of the injuries or the names of those involved.
Deputies did say all parties have been accounted for and there is no additional threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477.
