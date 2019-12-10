Man arrested for shooting that left one injured at 10th Street boat ramps in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person injured.
Around 4:30pm Monday, officers were called to a shooting in the parking lot of the 10th Street boat ramp. There they found a man with a single gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.
Immediately following the shooting, officers stopped a vehicle that left the area near Centennial Park at North Tamiami Trail and 9th Street. The driver, 46-year-old Kurt Jacobsen, was taken into custody.
Detectives interviewed witnesses and say some type of dispute between Jacobsen and the victim led up to the shooting.
In an interview with police, the victim said he was talking on the phone at the boat ramp when he was approached by Jacobsen and says he told Jacobsen the conversation wasn’t about him and asked to be left alone. The victim says around 15 minutes later, Jacobsen got a handgun from a vehicle and shot him in the leg. The victim told police he had never seen Jacobsen before the confrontation and shooting.
Witnesses told police that the victim was yelling and cursing while on the phone and Jacobsen appeared to be taking a nap in his van. Witnesses say Jacobsen yelled for the victim to be quiet and the victim told Jacobsen that he wasn’t speaking with him. Witnesses say shortly after that, they saw Jacobsen get out of his van carrying a gun and shoot the victim in the leg.
Jacobsen has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 941-263-6049 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
