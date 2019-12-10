Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The FBI wants to know whether a Saudi flight student acted alone in his terror attack at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola. Other Saudis at the Florida base were told to stay together and cooperate with investigators. A U.S. official told The Associated Press that shortly before the shooting, the gunman tweeted about U.S. support of Israel and accused America of being anti-Muslim. Another U.S. official told the AP that Royal Saudi Air Force Lieutenant Mohammed Alshamrani hosted a dinner party where he and three others watched videos of mass shootings, and that a party guest later recorded the shooting as two others watched from a car.