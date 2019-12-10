Holiday safety tips for pets

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) -With more parties and decorations this time of year, the holidays can be a stressful and dangerous time for pets.
Experts say if a pet owner is hosting a party this holiday season, they should have a separate room for their pet to retreat to if they easily get overwhelmed. On the other hand, if their pet has a lot of energy, they should make sure to give their pet lots of exercise before guests arrive.
With cookies and candy being a holiday staple, experts say to keep the sweet treats out of reach for pets and to keep the lid on the trashcan closed. Those types of food could make animals sick.
As for Christmas trees, make sure they’re anchored in the ground and pet proofed.
“There’s a lot of nice, shiny things that your pets will really find exciting. Glass ornaments, you probably want to keep them up a little bit higher. Water can be toxic to your pets if you have a live tree. Stagnant water also collects bacteria, so you want to keep your pets away from that,” said Sarah Brown, who is the Division Chief, Manatee County Animal Services.
For those people who are thinking of giving a pet to someone as a gift for the holidays, Brown recommends not to do that. Instead she recommends people pick their pet out for themselves to make sure it’s a good match.
Throughout the whole month of December, Manatee County Animal Services will be waiving adoption fees. They just ask for a donation to the Friends of Manatee County Animal Services.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.