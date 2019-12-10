Habitat for Humanity to build 16 homes in Samoset section of Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - 16 Habitat for Humanity homes will be built on three acres off 32nd Avenue East, down the road from Southeast High School. It used to be a tomato farm and it will be called Poling Gardens, featuring 3 bed 2 bath homes for working families.
“Families who work with Habitat go through a very stringent process to qualify and to participate actually in the building of their homes, they’re putting in three to five hundred hours of sweat equity," said Diana Shoemaker, CEO of the Manatee County Habitat for Humanity. "They’re saving an escrow account, they’re taking financial literacy courses and education courses around home ownership”
When all of that is done, the homeowners qualify for a zero percent interest loan from Habitat. Ana Reyes is a married mother of five. She’s been a habitat homeowner now for six years, saying she’s grateful to be able to live the American dream because of this home.
“It’s a tremendous difference, we’re able to do a lot of things and give to our children and give them a better future," said Reyes. "It’s really a good impact for our kids and us.”
This development will keep some of the native landscaping and the homes will be environmentally friendly. It will be the fourth development like this in Manatee County. The others are in Palmetto and Ellenton. For more information you can log onto manateehabitat.org.
Ground will be broken on this development early next year. It’ll take about three years to build.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.