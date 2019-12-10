Crash closes State Road 70 westbound in Lakewood Ranch

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The westbound lanes of State Road 70 are closed at White Eagle Boulevard due to an accident.
There is no word on the number of vehicles involved or injuries, but emergency personnel are calling for a medical helicopter, which will land on the highway to transport patients.
The highway is closed at White Eagle Boulevard, which is between Lorraine Road and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.
This intersection is very close to another problematic intersection on State Road 70 - Greenbrook Boulevard. In October, a 75-year-old man was killed in a crash involving three vehicles at that intersection. Neighbors say they fear driving through this intersection, though FDOT has vowed to make improvements.
No further details are available at this time.
