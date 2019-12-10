Fatal accident involving 5 vehicles closes southbound lanes on US 301 in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All southbound lanes are blocked on US 301 in Bradenton near 63rd Avenue East following a five-vehicle accident that left one person dead.
The accident happened shortly before 10am on Tuesday. Emergency personnel on scene tells ABC7 that a woman has died and two other patients were taken to Blake Medical Center.
No further details are available at this time, but as of 11am, the southbound lanes remained closed as troopers conducted an investigation into the accident.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.