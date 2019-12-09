Warm Week Ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -We will experience warmer than normal readings most of this week. A low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will bring the winds around out of the South and East. This will help to keep our temperatures up in the low 80′s and also start to raise the humidity levels on Tuesday. By Wednesday a cold front begins to form across the Southeast and will eventually make its way across the Suncoast on Thursday and Friday. Our best chances for rain will be Wednesday and Thursday as the front draws near. By Saturday afternoon the front will have passed us by, clear us out and cools us off. Boaters can expect winds out of the Southeast at 15 kts, seas 1-2 feet with a light chop on the Bay and inland waters.