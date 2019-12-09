Police investigating shooting at Centennial Park in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are currently investigating a shooting in Centennial Park in the Downtown area.
Police say that the call came in just before 5:00 p.m. of a possible shooting.
According to the Sarasota Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the 10th Street boat ramp. One person was shot and another person got into a car and drove away. Police say they were able to detain the suspect a few blocks away.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and we do not have an update on his condition.
Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the Sarasota Police Department.
