Money Saving Monday: How to save on gym memberships

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -For those who want to exercise more as part of their New Years resolution, here’s some ways to save on gym memberships.
While it seems like almost every gym offers some sort of discount for the New Year, Consumerreports.org said the New Year may not be the best time to get the lowest rates. Experts say that either the end of the month or summertime is when the best deals for memberships can be found. That’s because some gyms at the end of the month need to make their quota and gyms usually don’t see as many people join during the summer months.
When signing up for a gym membership, try to join with a group. Most gyms offer reduced rates for large groups. Also, people should see if either their employer or their insurance offers a discount for gym memberships. To find out if they do, they can reach out to human resources or call their insurance plan's member service number. But, beware sometimes to get the discount a person has to go to the gym a certain amount of times per month.
Lastly, before signing up for a membership, see if the facility offers a free class or a free week with no commitments. This allows a person to see if they like the place without having to dish out any cash.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.