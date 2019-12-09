Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-NAVAL-AIR-STATION-SHOOTING
Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The FBI is confirming it is operating on the assumption that the deadly attack at the Pensacola, Florida, naval base by a Saudi flight student was an act of terrorism, while a US official says the gunman had apparently gone on Twitter shortly before the shooting to blast US support of Israel and accuse America of being anti-Muslim. Investigators are working to establish whether the killer, identified as 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, 21, of the Royal Saudi Air Force, acted alone. Alshamrani fatally shot three people in a classroom building Friday before he was killed by a sheriff's deputy. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called Sunday for heightened security vetting of foreign nationals bound for training on US bases.
AP-US-NAVAL AIR STATION SHOOTING - VICTIMS
Father: Navy victim shot standing watch fresh from boot camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Families in Georgia, Florida and Alabama are mourning the deaths of sailors slain by a gunman at a Navy base in Florida. Cameron Walters of Richmond Hill had just arrived at Naval Air Station Pensacola after graduating from boot camp Nov. 22. His father, Shane Walters, told The Associated Press on Sunday that his son was shot while standing watch at the classroom building where the shooter opened fire Friday. Meanwhile, the stepmother of 19-year-old Airman Mohammed Haitham of St. Petersburg, Florida, said the family is grappling with the tragedy. Brenda Delgado Haitham said she still talks about her stepson in the present tense because his death hasn't sunk in. Recent U.S. Naval Academy graduate Joshua Watson of Enterprise, Alabama, also was killed.
AP-US-NAVAL-AIR-STATION-SHOOTING-VICTIM
Navy, families recount heroics of fallen sailors in shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Navy has identified all three victims who died in Friday's attack at a Florida naval base. The Naval base's commanding officer says the sailors showed “exceptional heroism and bravery in the face of evil." He says they ran toward the shooter and saved lives. All three were flight school students between the ages of 19 and 23. The third victim killed by the Saudi shooter was identified as 21-year-old Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters of Richmond Hill, Georgia.
UNITED STATES-SAUDI ARABIA
Lawmakers seek suspension, review of US training for Saudis
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Republican ally of President Donald Trump is going a step further than the White House and calling for Saudi Arabia to be suspended from an American military training program. That call comes after a student pilot from the kingdom shot and killed three sailors at a U.S. naval base in Florida. Trump has called for the program to be reviewed. But Sen. Lindsey Graham says Saudi participation in the program needs to be suspended “until we find out what happened here." And the congressman whose district includes the naval base in Pensacola also appears to call for the program's suspension.
TRUMP
In Florida, Trump says he's Israel's best pal in White House
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says Israel has never had a better friend in the White House than him. On Saturday, Trump addressed an annual summit by the Israeli American Council in Hollywood, Florida. He recounted his record on issues of importance to Jews. But he also claimed that there are some Jewish people in America who don't love Israel enough. He says, “We have to get them to love Israel more.” Trump's comments were denounced by some as anti-Semitic and for trafficking in a stereotype that Jews are disloyal.
AP-US-SCI-SPACE-STATION
SpaceX delivers 'mighty mice,' worms, robot to space station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has made an early holiday delivery to the International Space Station. The Dragon capsule arrived at the orbiting outpost Sunday, delivering “mighty mice,” pest-killing worms and a smart, empathetic robot. Station commander Luca Parmitano used a large robot arm to capture the Dragon on Sunday. Launched Thursday from Florida, the capsule holds 3 tons of supplies, including extra brawny mice dubbed “mighty mice” for a muscle experiment. There are also 120,000 roundworms, or nematodes of a beneficial variety that are part of an agricultural experiment. Plus there is a large, round robot head with artificial intelligence and Christmas presents.
AP-US-RED-FLAG-CONVICTION-FLORIDA
Florida man faces prison for defying 'red flag' gun law
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man faces up to five years in prison for refusing to surrender his weapons to authorities under the state's “red flag" law. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported on Friday that it took a Broward County jury less than an hour to find 33-year-old Jerron Smith guilty. He's believed to be the first in Florida to be charged in defiance of the law, which went into effect after last year's Parkland school shooting. Authorities say Smith refused to surrender his weapons to law enforcement officials in March 2018 following an incident in which Smith was accused of shooting at a car during an argument.
NJIT-UCF
DeJesus, Ingram carry UCF past NJIT 78-65
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ceasar DeJesus had 17 points to lead five Central Florida players in double figures as the Knights topped NJIT 78-65. Dazon Ingram added 13 points for the Knights (6-2), who have won three straight.
FIU-KENNESAW STATE
FIU downs Kennesaw State 84-81 behind Andrews
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Devon Andrews scored 20 points and made four steals as Florida International held off Kennesaw State 84-81 to win its fourth straight. Osasumwen Osaghae scored 18 points and Trejon Jacob added 16 and made seven assists for Florida International (7-3), which never trailed and led by as many as 16.
BETHUNE-COOKMAN-JACKSONVILLE
Bell lifts Jacksonville past Bethune-Cookman 82-60
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — David Bell scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season as Jacksonville romped past Bethune-Cookman 82-60. Destin Barnes had 19 points and eight rebounds for Jacksonville (5-6), which outrebounded the Wildcats 54-31.